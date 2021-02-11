Arshiya Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.34 crore, down 27.67% Y-o-Y
February 11, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.34 crore in December 2020 down 27.67% from Rs. 75.13 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.31 crore in December 2020 down 7.67% from Rs. 97.81 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.51 crore in December 2020 down 19.56% from Rs. 26.74 crore in December 2019.
Arshiya shares closed at 31.35 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 201.44% returns over the last 6 months and 88.86% over the last 12 months.
|Arshiya
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.34
|65.80
|75.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.34
|65.80
|75.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.29
|6.19
|7.10
|Depreciation
|28.96
|28.92
|36.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.60
|35.61
|45.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.52
|-4.92
|-14.51
|Other Income
|2.07
|5.92
|4.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.45
|1.00
|-10.18
|Interest
|97.41
|95.90
|85.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-104.86
|-94.90
|-95.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.73
|P/L Before Tax
|-104.86
|-94.90
|-97.24
|Tax
|0.06
|0.02
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-104.92
|-94.92
|-97.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.39
|-0.40
|-0.38
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-105.31
|-95.31
|-97.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-105.31
|-95.31
|-97.81
|Equity Share Capital
|51.62
|51.62
|49.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.08
|-3.69
|-3.98
|Diluted EPS
|-3.99
|-3.69
|-3.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.08
|-3.69
|-3.98
|Diluted EPS
|-3.99
|-3.69
|-3.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited