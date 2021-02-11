Arshiya Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.34 crore, down 27.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.34 crore in December 2020 down 27.67% from Rs. 75.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.31 crore in December 2020 down 7.67% from Rs. 97.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.51 crore in December 2020 down 19.56% from Rs. 26.74 crore in December 2019.

Arshiya shares closed at 31.35 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 201.44% returns over the last 6 months and 88.86% over the last 12 months.