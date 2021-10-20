Arfin India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.33 crore, up 73.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.33 crore in September 2021 up 73.11% from Rs. 76.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2021 up 131.02% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.30 crore in September 2021 up 29.9% from Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2020.

Arfin India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2020.

Arfin India shares closed at 86.25 on October 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.48% returns over the last 6 months and 153.68% over the last 12 months.