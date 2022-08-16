Archies Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.14 crore, up 124.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.14 crore in June 2022 up 124.39% from Rs. 8.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022 down 0.27% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022 down 27.73% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.

Archies shares closed at 17.40 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.08% returns over the last 6 months and -11.68% over the last 12 months.