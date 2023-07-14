English
    Apar Industries Q1 PAT seen up 31.5% YoY to Rs. 161 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 22.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,798.9 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    July 14, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Apar Industries to report net profit at Rs. 161 crore up 31.5% year-on-year (down 33.7% quarter-on-quarter).

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 40.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 21.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 334.5 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

