    Budget 2023
    Apar Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,942.37 crore, up 76.88% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,942.37 crore in December 2022 up 76.88% from Rs. 2,228.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.90 crore in December 2022 up 209.13% from Rs. 54.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 349.85 crore in December 2022 up 181.32% from Rs. 124.36 crore in December 2021.

    Apar Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,916.893,215.802,221.27
    Other Operating Income25.4819.087.56
    Total Income From Operations3,942.373,234.882,228.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,933.762,721.921,839.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.4916.598.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.56-286.84-120.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.5350.7244.27
    Depreciation26.0826.0524.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses606.48506.61341.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax320.59199.8390.88
    Other Income3.1812.228.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax323.77212.0599.48
    Interest93.9671.1425.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax229.81140.9173.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax229.81140.9173.87
    Tax59.9138.2818.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities169.90102.6354.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period169.90102.6354.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates169.90102.6354.96
    Equity Share Capital38.2738.2738.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.4026.8214.36
    Diluted EPS44.4026.8214.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.4026.8214.36
    Diluted EPS44.4026.8214.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited