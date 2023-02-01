Apar Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,942.37 crore, up 76.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,942.37 crore in December 2022 up 76.88% from Rs. 2,228.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.90 crore in December 2022 up 209.13% from Rs. 54.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 349.85 crore in December 2022 up 181.32% from Rs. 124.36 crore in December 2021.

Apar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 44.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.36 in December 2021.

