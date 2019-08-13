Anup Malleables Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.68 crore, up 22.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anup Malleables are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.68 crore in June 2019 up 22.96% from Rs. 8.69 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2019 down 42.7% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 97.3% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2018.
Anup Malleables shares closed at 17.50 on September 17, 2014 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 01:30 pm