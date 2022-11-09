Andhra Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore, down 62% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Petro are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore in September 2022 down 62% from Rs. 242.65 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.80 crore in September 2022 down 118.27% from Rs. 86.49 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.21 crore in September 2022 down 113.37% from Rs. 106.31 crore in September 2021.
Andhra Petro shares closed at 86.20 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.12% returns over the last 6 months and -44.04% over the last 12 months.
|Andhra Petro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.20
|245.91
|242.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.20
|245.91
|242.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.42
|168.89
|118.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.92
|6.28
|-1.10
|Power & Fuel
|9.50
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.04
|5.72
|6.16
|Depreciation
|3.72
|3.57
|3.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.21
|23.80
|17.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.62
|37.65
|98.48
|Other Income
|4.68
|3.63
|4.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.93
|41.28
|102.78
|Interest
|2.15
|2.16
|2.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.08
|39.12
|100.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.08
|39.12
|100.64
|Tax
|-4.28
|9.89
|14.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.80
|29.23
|86.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.80
|29.23
|86.49
|Equity Share Capital
|84.97
|84.97
|84.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.86
|3.44
|10.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.86
|3.44
|10.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.86
|3.44
|10.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.86
|3.44
|10.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited