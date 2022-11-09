English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Andhra Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore, down 62% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Petro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore in September 2022 down 62% from Rs. 242.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.80 crore in September 2022 down 118.27% from Rs. 86.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.21 crore in September 2022 down 113.37% from Rs. 106.31 crore in September 2021.

    Andhra Petro shares closed at 86.20 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.12% returns over the last 6 months and -44.04% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Andhra Petro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.20245.91242.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.20245.91242.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.42168.89118.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.926.28-1.10
    Power & Fuel9.50----
    Employees Cost6.045.726.16
    Depreciation3.723.573.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.2123.8017.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.6237.6598.48
    Other Income4.683.634.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.9341.28102.78
    Interest2.152.162.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.0839.12100.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-20.0839.12100.64
    Tax-4.289.8914.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.8029.2386.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.8029.2386.49
    Equity Share Capital84.9784.9784.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.863.4410.18
    Diluted EPS-1.863.4410.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.863.4410.18
    Diluted EPS-1.863.4410.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Andhra Petro #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm