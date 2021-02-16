Ambition Mica Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.00 crore, down 29.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.00 crore in December 2020 down 29.99% from Rs. 15.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020 down 321.98% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 94.29% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2019.

Ambition Mica shares closed at 5.84 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -10.84% returns over the last 6 months and -4.26% over the last 12 months.