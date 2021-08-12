Ambika Cotton Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 187.53 crore, up 89.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.53 crore in June 2021 up 89.12% from Rs. 99.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.84 crore in June 2021 up 615.37% from Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.46 crore in June 2021 up 272.67% from Rs. 15.15 crore in June 2020.

Ambika Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 62.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.75 in June 2020.

Ambika Cotton shares closed at 1,557.15 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.90% returns over the last 6 months and 134.28% over the last 12 months.