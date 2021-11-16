Alps Industries Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.63 crore, up 18.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.63 crore in September 2021 up 18.07% from Rs. 78.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.16 crore in September 2021 down 4.38% from Rs. 14.52 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021 down 56.76% from Rs. 2.96 crore in September 2020.

Alps Industries shares closed at 3.40 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 88.89% returns over the last 6 months and 240.00% over the last 12 months.