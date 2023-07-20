English
    Alok Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,361.86 crore, down 28.91% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,361.86 crore in June 2023 down 28.91% from Rs. 1,915.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 220.80 crore in June 2023 down 55% from Rs. 142.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.09 crore in June 2023 down 71.88% from Rs. 60.77 crore in June 2022.

    Alok Industries shares closed at 16.00 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and -20.20% over the last 12 months.

    Alok Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,361.861,510.291,915.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,361.861,510.291,915.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials992.961,158.541,381.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods--14.28--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-47.02-33.879.45
    Power & Fuel185.27196.46221.64
    Employees Cost105.10112.96110.84
    Depreciation87.5589.8589.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----1.82
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.50134.89149.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-74.50-162.82-48.11
    Other Income4.042.7619.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-70.46-160.06-28.44
    Interest150.34139.90114.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-220.80-299.96-142.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-220.80-299.96-142.45
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-220.80-299.96-142.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-220.80-299.96-142.45
    Equity Share Capital496.53496.53496.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.60-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.60-0.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.60-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.60-0.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:33 am

