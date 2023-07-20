Alok Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,361.86 crore, down 28.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,361.86 crore in June 2023 down 28.91% from Rs. 1,915.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 220.80 crore in June 2023 down 55% from Rs. 142.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.09 crore in June 2023 down 71.88% from Rs. 60.77 crore in June 2022.

Alok Industries shares closed at 16.00 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and -20.20% over the last 12 months.