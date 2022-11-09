English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Allied Digital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.02 crore, up 47.73% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allied Digital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 167.02 crore in September 2022 up 47.73% from Rs. 113.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.81 crore in September 2022 down 45.55% from Rs. 32.71 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.26 crore in September 2022 up 52.92% from Rs. 18.48 crore in September 2021.

    Allied Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.45 in September 2021.

    Close

    Allied Digital shares closed at 108.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.86% returns over the last 6 months and 0.97% over the last 12 months.

    Allied Digital Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations167.02152.65113.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations167.02152.65113.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----65.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods98.6798.09--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.37-0.69-0.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.5227.8318.00
    Depreciation4.184.135.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.6913.4512.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.339.8412.23
    Other Income2.751.280.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0811.1212.80
    Interest0.940.920.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.1410.2012.34
    Exceptional Items----23.80
    P/L Before Tax23.1410.2036.14
    Tax5.363.033.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.787.1732.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.787.1732.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.03--0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.817.1732.71
    Equity Share Capital27.2527.1025.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.281.326.45
    Diluted EPS3.161.275.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.281.326.45
    Diluted EPS3.161.275.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Allied Digital #Allied Digital Services #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:22 pm