    Alembic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.10 crore, up 107.5% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alembic are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.10 crore in March 2023 up 107.5% from Rs. 17.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2023 down 7.17% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.75 crore in March 2023 up 107.45% from Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2022.

    Alembic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

    Alembic shares closed at 64.55 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.64% returns over the last 6 months and -2.34% over the last 12 months.

    Alembic
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.1029.5417.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.1029.5417.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.231.372.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.59-0.07-0.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.605.895.45
    Depreciation1.611.601.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.9012.527.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.178.251.48
    Other Income1.972.374.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1410.615.80
    Interest0.040.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.1010.585.77
    Exceptional Items-10.61----
    P/L Before Tax2.4910.585.77
    Tax-1.800.131.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.2910.454.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.2910.454.62
    Equity Share Capital51.3651.3651.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.410.18
    Diluted EPS0.170.410.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.410.18
    Diluted EPS0.170.410.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alembic #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 10:01 am