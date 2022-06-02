Alankit Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore, up 3.49% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alankit are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore in March 2022 up 3.49% from Rs. 27.97 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022 down 415.14% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022 down 159.23% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2021.
Alankit shares closed at 12.25 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.47% returns over the last 6 months and -32.13% over the last 12 months.
|Alankit
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.94
|33.93
|27.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.94
|33.93
|27.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.65
|7.13
|5.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.86
|-1.46
|0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.36
|13.41
|13.81
|Depreciation
|2.40
|2.17
|1.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.56
|7.70
|6.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.88
|4.97
|1.32
|Other Income
|3.17
|1.28
|1.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.71
|6.25
|2.64
|Interest
|0.35
|0.51
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.06
|5.74
|2.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.06
|5.74
|2.20
|Tax
|-0.71
|3.53
|0.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.35
|2.21
|1.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.35
|2.21
|1.41
|Minority Interest
|-0.09
|-0.13
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.43
|2.08
|1.41
|Equity Share Capital
|14.30
|14.30
|14.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.15
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.15
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.15
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.15
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited