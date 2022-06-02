Alankit Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore, up 3.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore in March 2022 up 3.49% from Rs. 27.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022 down 415.14% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022 down 159.23% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2021.

Alankit shares closed at 12.25 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.47% returns over the last 6 months and -32.13% over the last 12 months.