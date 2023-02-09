AksharChem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.91 crore, down 27.46% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 64.91 90.52 89.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 64.91 90.52 89.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 29.33 41.85 66.38 Purchase of Traded Goods 3.28 8.16 3.31 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.18 10.64 -23.37 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.83 3.14 2.96 Depreciation 3.24 3.24 3.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 17.28 21.24 29.19 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.24 2.25 7.94 Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.22 2.27 8.34 Interest 0.74 0.82 0.82 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.96 1.45 7.51 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.96 1.45 7.51 Tax -0.54 0.47 2.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.42 0.98 5.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.42 0.98 5.23 Equity Share Capital 8.03 8.03 8.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.77 1.22 6.38 Diluted EPS -1.77 1.22 6.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.77 1.22 6.38 Diluted EPS -1.77 1.22 6.38 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited