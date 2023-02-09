English
    AksharChem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.91 crore, down 27.46% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AksharChem (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 64.91 crore in December 2022 down 27.46% from Rs. 89.47 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 127.14% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 down 82.27% from Rs. 11.39 crore in December 2021.AksharChem shares closed at 227.50 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.79% returns over the last 6 months and -45.88% over the last 12 months.
    AksharChem (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.9190.5289.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.9190.5289.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.3341.8566.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.288.163.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.1810.64-23.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.833.142.96
    Depreciation3.243.243.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.2821.2429.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.242.257.94
    Other Income0.020.010.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.222.278.34
    Interest0.740.820.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.961.457.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.961.457.51
    Tax-0.540.472.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.420.985.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.420.985.23
    Equity Share Capital8.038.038.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.771.226.38
    Diluted EPS-1.771.226.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.771.226.38
    Diluted EPS-1.771.226.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
