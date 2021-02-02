MARKET NEWS

Ajanta Pharma Q3 net profit up 64% to Rs 177 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 749 crore for the quarter under consideration.

PTI
February 02, 2021 / 09:28 PM IST
 
 
Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Tuesday reported a 64 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 177 crore for the quarter ended December mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 108 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 749 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 651 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma closed at Rs 1,746.15 apiece on the BSE, down 0.59 percent from its previous close.
TAGS: #Ajanta Pharma #Business #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:29 pm

