English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aishwarya Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 58.26% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2023 down 58.26% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 down 130.84% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 91.93% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

    Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 6.58 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 213.33% returns over the last 12 months.

    Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.671.101.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.671.101.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.170.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.310.410.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.930.600.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.590.77
    Depreciation0.020.010.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.210.641.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-1.33-1.71
    Other Income0.180.030.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-1.29-1.66
    Interest0.080.130.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.23-1.43-1.82
    Exceptional Items--0.622.57
    P/L Before Tax-0.23-0.810.74
    Tax---0.04--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.23-0.770.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.23-0.770.74
    Equity Share Capital11.9511.9511.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.050.31
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.050.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.050.31
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.050.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aishwarya Tech #Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 12:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!