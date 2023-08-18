Aishwarya Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 58.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2023 down 58.26% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 down 130.84% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 91.93% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 6.58 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 213.33% returns over the last 12 months.