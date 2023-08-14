Advanced Enzyme Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.35 crore, up 18.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.35 crore in June 2023 up 18.36% from Rs. 72.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.49 crore in June 2023 up 767.67% from Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.03 crore in June 2023 up 498.19% from Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2022.

Advanced Enzyme EPS has increased to Rs. 6.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2022.

Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 329.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.31% returns over the last 6 months and 24.27% over the last 12 months.