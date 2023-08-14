English
    Advanced Enzyme Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.35 crore, up 18.36% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advanced Enzyme Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.35 crore in June 2023 up 18.36% from Rs. 72.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.49 crore in June 2023 up 767.67% from Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.03 crore in June 2023 up 498.19% from Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2022.

    Advanced Enzyme EPS has increased to Rs. 6.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2022.

    Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 329.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.31% returns over the last 6 months and 24.27% over the last 12 months.

    Advanced Enzyme Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.3582.5672.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.3582.5672.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.2930.7130.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.09-1.553.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.0210.8510.65
    Depreciation2.512.762.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.3519.2716.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2720.539.06
    Other Income51.252.811.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.5223.3410.30
    Interest0.040.060.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.4823.2810.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax73.4823.2810.28
    Tax6.005.782.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.4917.507.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.4917.507.78
    Equity Share Capital22.3722.3722.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.041.560.70
    Diluted EPS6.041.560.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.041.560.70
    Diluted EPS6.041.560.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 am

