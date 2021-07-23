Adharshila Cap Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 0.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 0.89% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 262.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Adharshila Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Adharshila Cap shares closed at 12.50 on February 11, 2016 (BSE)