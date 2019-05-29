Adani Power Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6,721.72 crore, up 65.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,721.72 crore in March 2019 up 65.39% from Rs. 4,064.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 634.64 crore in March 2019 up 195.08% from Rs. 667.48 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,964.29 crore in March 2019 up 40.38% from Rs. 1,399.31 crore in March 2018.

Adani Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2018.

Adani Power shares closed at 49.00 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.01% returns over the last 6 months and 141.98% over the last 12 months.