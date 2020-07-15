3-Point Analysis | With a new CEO in the saddle, will Wipro's fortune shine?

Wipro has been an underperformer in the large-cap IT pack for a long time, with sluggish revenue performance despite numerous restructuring exercises to reverse its fortunes. However, Wipro’s performance in Q1FY21 was decent, in the context of a challenging environment and its past track record. Even the shares gained 17 percent intraday on July 15 a day after the company reported its June quarter earnings.

Also, the entry of a new ex-pat CEO assumes significance especially at a time when the world is facing unprecedented challenges and looking up to technology to navigate through the murky waters.

Can he seize the opportunity and put Wipro on a higher growth trajectory? Does the stock’s valuation offer enough margin of safety to bet on a much-awaited turnaround in performance? What should investors do post Q1FY21 results?

