you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | With a new CEO in the saddle, will Wipro's fortune shine?

Shares of Wipro gained 17 percent intraday on July 15 a day after the company reported its June quarter earnings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Wipro has been an underperformer in the large-cap IT pack for a long time, with sluggish revenue performance despite numerous restructuring exercises to reverse its fortunes. However, Wipro’s performance in Q1FY21 was decent, in the context of a challenging environment and its past track record.  Even the shares gained 17 percent intraday on July 15 a day after the company reported its June quarter earnings.

Also, the entry of a new ex-pat CEO assumes significance especially at a time when the world is facing unprecedented challenges and looking up to technology to navigate through the murky waters.

Can he seize the opportunity and put Wipro on a higher growth trajectory? Does the stock’s valuation offer enough margin of safety to bet on a much-awaited turnaround in performance? What should investors do post Q1FY21 results?

Get all your answers in the accompanying video
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 08:35 pm

tags #earnings #Moneycontrol Videos #Wipro

