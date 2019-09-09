3-Point Analysis | Seya Industries Q1 FY20 review

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fine print and shares an outlook on the company.
Seya Industries, a speciality chemicals company, has reported 15% increase in profits aided by margin expansion in its Q1 results.
The company sales fell by 6.6 percent YoY due to lower finished products volume and realisations as the production in China stabilises
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 04:24 pm