3-Point Analysis | March quarter earnings of various sectors

The Indian economy was battling a slwodown and corporate earnings were a concern. The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated woes and thus there were muted expectations of Q4FY20 even before the country went into the lockdown.

Early numbers show that the FMCG sector results have been a surprise. However, auto-ancillary continued to disappoint, both in the domestic and international markets.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the broad sectoral earnings reported so far.