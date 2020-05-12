App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | March quarter earnings of various sectors

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the story behind the numbers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian economy was battling a slwodown and corporate earnings were a concern. The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated woes and thus there were muted expectations of Q4FY20 even before the country went into the lockdown.

Early numbers show that the FMCG sector results have been a surprise. However,  auto-ancillary continued to disappoint, both in the domestic and international markets.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the broad sectoral earnings reported so far.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 09:32 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Moneycontrol Videos #Q4 Earnings #Research Analysis #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | New labour rules: What changed and why are states suspending labour laws?

Business Insight | New labour rules: What changed and why are states suspending labour laws?

COVID-19 impact | Jack Dorsey to Twitter employees: Work from home as long as you want

COVID-19 impact | Jack Dorsey to Twitter employees: Work from home as long as you want

Fed's Harker says opening economy too soon risks second wave of coronavirus

Fed's Harker says opening economy too soon risks second wave of coronavirus

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.