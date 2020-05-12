3-Point Analysis | March quarter earnings of various sectors

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the story behind the numbers.
The Indian economy was battling a slwodown and corporate earnings were a concern. The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated woes and thus there were muted expectations of Q4FY20 even before the country went into the lockdown.
Early numbers show that the FMCG sector results have been a surprise. However, auto-ancillary continued to disappoint, both in the domestic and international markets.Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the broad sectoral earnings reported so far.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 12, 2020 09:32 pm