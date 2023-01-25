20 Microns Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.92 crore, down 1.1% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 133.92 crore in December 2022 down 1.1% from Rs. 135.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2022 down 37.49% from Rs. 9.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.13 crore in December 2022 down 24.24% from Rs. 19.97 crore in December 2021.

    20 Microns
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.92159.21135.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.92159.21135.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.4981.4166.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.540.243.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.9112.389.08
    Depreciation2.912.892.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.7346.7638.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.4215.5415.87
    Other Income1.801.801.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2217.3317.14
    Interest3.474.003.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.7513.3313.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.7513.3313.41
    Tax2.553.473.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.209.869.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.209.869.92
    Equity Share Capital17.6417.6417.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.762.792.81
    Diluted EPS1.762.792.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.762.792.81
    Diluted EPS1.762.792.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
