Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Q2 PAT may dip 11.5% YoY to Rs 752.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

October 06, 2021 / 05:39 PM IST
Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to report net profit at Rs 752.2 crore down 11.5% year-on-year (up 33.3% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 5,153.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 6.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 26.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,159.5 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

