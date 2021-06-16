MARKET NEWS

Dr Reddy’s Lab in US to pay $46.25 million to Hatchtech in arbitration award

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s lab informed BSE that the order has been issued by the International Center for Dispute Resolution, USA, in relation to the asset purchase agreement entered into between the parties in 2015.

Moneycontrol News
June 16, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories  | Representative image.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd’s arm in the United States of America has been asked to pay an amount of $46.25 million towards milestones, interest and fees to Hatchtech Pty Lt in an arbitration award.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s lab informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that the order had been issued by the International Center for Dispute Resolution, USA, in relation to the asset purchase agreement entered into between the parties in 2015.

Dr Reddy's lines up Rs 1,000 crore capex for current fiscal

"Such approval triggered the contractual pre-commercialization milestone of $20 million payable to Hatchtech Pty Ltd. which is included in the above mentioned award and has already been accounted for and charged off in the Company’s financial statements for the financial year 2020-21," Hindu BusinessLine quoted Dr Reddy’s as saying.

Earlier on July 27, Dr Reddy’s announced the receipt of an approval of XEGLYZE (abametapir) lotion, 0.74 per cent, a 505(b)(1) NDA by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Meanwhile, the Hyderabad-based pharma firm is mulling legal options to challenge the award.
TAGS: #Abametapir #arbitration award #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Hatchtech #UDFDA
first published: Jun 16, 2021 03:56 pm

