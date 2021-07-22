MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

DoT awaiting investors detail from Vodafone-Idea for Rs 15,000 crore FDI application

The fund-raising will throw a lifeline to cash-strapped VIL, which has suffered massive losses, as it has been losing subscribers and average revenue per user (ARPU), and faces outstanding AGR dues of RS 50,399.63 crore as per government data.

PTI
July 22, 2021 / 10:59 PM IST
Vodafone Idea (Image: Reuters)

Vodafone Idea (Image: Reuters)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Department of Telecom is awaiting the details of investors from Vodafone Idea for clearing the telco's Rs 15,000 crore foreign direct investment proposal, an official source said on Thursday.

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (Vi) has sought government approval to raise Rs 15,000 crore to fund its operations in the country.

"There is no issue in Vodafone Idea raising Rs 15,000 crore but they need to provide investors' details for the processing of the application. The final approval has to be given by the Cabinet," an official source told PTI.

The board of Vi in September 2020 had approved raising up to Rs 25,000 crore but the company could not go ahead with its fund-raising plans.

The board approval also included issuance of "unsecured and / or secured, non-convertible debentures" up to an aggregate amount of Rs 15,000 crore, by way of public offering or private placement basis or otherwise, in one or more tranches.

Close

Related stories

The fund-raising will throw a lifeline to cash-strapped VIL, which has suffered massive losses, as it has been losing subscribers and average revenue per user (ARPU), and faces outstanding AGR dues of RS 50,399.63 crore as per government data.

Vi Managing Director and CEO Ravinder Takkar in a statement on June 30 had said, "We are in active discussion with potential investors for fund raising, to achieve our strategic intent."

The company in the last quarter of 2020-21 had reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,022.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Total income of Vodafone Idea Vi declined by about 19 per cent to Rs 9,647.8 crore from Rs 11,920.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

The gross debt (excluding lease liabilities) as of March 31, 2021 stood at Rs 1,80,310 crore.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Department of Telecom #Foreign direct investment #Market news #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Jul 22, 2021 10:59 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.