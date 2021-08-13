Domestic air passenger traffic in July rose 61% as compared to June: DGCA

Representative image

Domestic air passenger traffic surged by 60.84 percent in July as compared to June, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on August 13.

The total passenger load in July stood at 50.07 lakh, whereas, the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines in June was 31.13 lakh and 19.84 lakh in May.

The passenger traffic in July 2021 also more than doubled when compared to the same month in the past year, the aviation sector regulator said. In July last year, the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines stood at 21.07 lakhs.

Notably, the flight restrictions have been relatively eased as compared to June last year, when complete lockdowns were imposed by several states to curb the pace of COVID-19 transmission.