MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Domestic air passenger traffic in July rose 61% as compared to June: DGCA

The total passenger load in July stood at 50.07 lakh, whereas, the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines in June was 31.13 lakh and 19.84 lakh in May.

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 06:32 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Domestic air passenger traffic surged by 60.84 percent in July as compared to June, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on August 13.

The total passenger load in July stood at 50.07 lakh, whereas, the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines in June was 31.13 lakh and 19.84 lakh in May.

The passenger traffic in July 2021 also more than doubled when compared to the same month in the past year, the aviation sector regulator said. In July last year, the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines stood at 21.07 lakhs.

Notably, the flight restrictions have been relatively eased as compared to June last year, when complete lockdowns were imposed by several states to curb the pace of COVID-19 transmission.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #air passenger traffic #aviation sector #Covid-19 #DGCA #domestic flights #pandemic
first published: Aug 13, 2021 06:32 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.