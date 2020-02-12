App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Diamond traders seek help from govt, RBI after coronavirus hits trade

About 35-40 percent of the India diamond industry’s business is with mainland China and Hong Kong, which also serve as ports for distribution to other countries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian diamond houses have sought help from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government as the coronavirus outbreak hits trade, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Jewellers have approached the central bank, the commerce and finance ministries seeking an extension on the deadline to clear credit facilities taken by exporters of polished diamonds and importers of rough stones, the report said.

“The letter of credit, packing credit and bills outstanding for shipments to China or Hong Kong and for goods already exported for which payments are receivable from buyers in these regions should be given at least six months of additional time to resolve financial delinquencies,” said Pramod Kumar Agrawal, the chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, said in a note to the central bank and government.

Close

About 35-40 percent of the Indian diamond industry’s business is with mainland China and Hong Kong, which also serve as ports for distribution to other countries.

related news

Over 1,100 people have died in China due to coronavirus, with over 44,000 confirmed cases. The epidemic has affected usual business operations in financial centres such as Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

“Exports will be down 30-35 percent in the next two months. Our offices in Hong Kong and China are closed temporarily. Most staff have returned to India,” Mavji Patel, managing director of diamond exports firm Kiran Gems, told the publication.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 10:19 am

tags #Business

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.