Coronavirus: Death toll in China rises to 1,110; confirmed cases at 44,200

The death toll in China’s novel coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,110 on February 12. This came after the hard-hit Hubei province reported 94 new deaths.

Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 1,638 new cases had been detected in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December 2019.

The total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus across China has increased to around 44,200, based on figures previously released by the Chinese authorities.

The new virus is believed to have emerged in 2019 in a market that sells wild animals in Wuhan, Hubei — the city at the centre of the outbreak.

The virus was officially named "COVID-19" at a conference in Geneva held by the World Health Organization (WHO), where the body's chief said countries had a chance of stopping its global spread.

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said February 11 said that although 99 percent of cases are in China, where it remains "very much an emergency," it also "holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world."

He urged countries to share data in order to further research the disease.

Chinese authorities dismissed two senior health officials from Hubei on February 11, where tens of millions of people have been under lock-down since late last month, and tightened restrictions in its capital Wuhan.

(With inputs from PTI)