Cyrus Mistry-Tata Sons feud: A timeline of the events so far

On December 18, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restored Cyrus Mistry to the post of Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, while holding that the appointment of N Chandrasekaran was illegal.

The group appointed N Chandrasekaran its new chairman in 2017 following Cyrus Mistry's removal from the post on October 24, 2016.

Thereafter, Mistry decided to take the legal route to challenge his removal by filing petitions against the company.

Here is the story so far in the battle between the Tata Group and Cyrus Mistry.

October 24, 2016 - Cyrus Mistry is ousted from the post of chairman of Tata Sons. Ratan Tata named as interim chairman in Mistry's place.

October 25, 2016 - Mistry writes to the board of Tata Sons, accusing trustees of the group of 'shadow control'. Meanwhile, the Tata Group files caveats in the Supreme Court, the Bombay High Court and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to ensure that Mistry does not get an ex-parte order against his sacking. Ralf Speth, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover and N Chandrasekaran, CEO and MD of TCS, are appointed Additional Directors on the board of Tata Sons.

October 28, 2016 - Mistry denies allegations that the board was not consulted on the purchase of Welspun Power.

December 19, 2016 - Mistry resigns from all firms of the Tata Group.

December 20, 2016 - Two Mistry family-backed investment firms, Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments Corporation, move the NCLT Mumbai alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement by Tata Sons. They also challenged Mistry's removal.

December 27, 2016 - Tata Sons serves Mistry with a legal notice for alleged breach of confidentiality.

January 11, 2017 - Mistry family firms file a plea of contempt with the NCLT. In the plea, they allege that Mistry's removal from the board violates a December 2016 order by the tribunal whereby no party was to initiate any action or proceedings over the subject matter pending disposal of the company petition.

January 12, 2017 - N Chandrasekaran, former CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, takes over as Chairman of Tata Sons.

February 6, 2017 - Mistry removed from post as a director of Tata Sons.

March 6, 2017 - NCLT rules that Mistry firms’ plea alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement is not maintainable under the Companies Act, which requires 10 percent ownership in a company for filing a case of oppression of minority shareholders. The Mistry family owns an 18.4 percent stake in Tata Sons, however, the holding is less than 3 percent if preferential shares are excluded.

April 17, 2017 - NCLT Mumbai rejects a plea by the two investment firms that sought a waiver in the 10 percent ownership criteria.

April 27, 2017 - The investment firms move the NCLAT challenging NCLT order which rejected their petitions over maintainability. They also challenged the rejection of their waiver plea.

July 9, 2017 - NCLT dismisses Mistry's pleas wherein he challenged his ouster as chairman of Tata Sons, saying that his removal followed the board's loss of confidence in him.

August 29, 2017 - Cyrus Mistry approached the National Company Appellate Law Tribunal (NCLAT) in his personal capacity against the NCLT's Mumbai Bench order which upheld his removal from the post of chairman of Tata Sons.

May 23, 2019 - The NCLAT reserves its order after completing the hearing in the matter.