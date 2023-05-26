Cummins India: Riding on strong economic revival

Overall, the earnings trajectory remains good, led by higher demand and margin expansion

Highlights Domestic markets driving strong growth, led by higher demand Exports start to show good performance as markets open Easing supply-chain issues, cost pressure and better product mix to support margins Stock trading at 32 times fiscal 2025 estimated earnings Recovery in the international and domestic markets have worked very well for Cummins, which is the leading player in the domestic engine market. However, the next phase of growth would be more demand-driven, backed by economic growth and changing market dynamics in terms of...