Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 22: Bitcoin down 2%, Polkadot biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 22 as the global crypto market-cap decreased by 2.71 percent $898.55 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.94 billion, which is a 29.35 per cent increase.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.51 billion, which is a 6.19 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $80.74 billion, which is 90.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of 39.37 per cent, an increase of 0.12 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
In other news, hackers have stolen digital assets worth around $160 million from crypto trading firm Wintermute, its CEO tweeted on Tuesday, the latest heist to hit a sector long plagued by cybercrime.
The theft targeted London-based Wintermute's decentralised finance operations, Evgeny Gaevoy said in a tweet. The firm, which provides liquidity across major crypto exchanges and trading platforms, remains solvent after the hack, he added. Read more here.As of 7:10 am on September 22, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|15,82,500
|-2.84%
|Ethereum
|1,10,111.0
|-2.26%
|Tether
|84.72
|-0.21%
|Cardano
|38.0000
|0.31%
|Binance Coin
|22,210.08
|0.25%
|XRP
|34.4899
|2.04%
|Polkadot
|542.00
|-3.59%
|Dogecoin
|4.8667
|-2.66%