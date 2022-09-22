English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 22: Bitcoin down 2%, Polkadot biggest loser

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of 39.37 per cent, an increase of 0.12 per cent over the day.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 22, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 22 as the global crypto market-cap decreased by 2.71 percent $898.55 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.94 billion, which is a 29.35 per cent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.51 billion, which is a 6.19 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $80.74 billion, which is 90.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of 39.37 per cent, an increase of 0.12 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Also Read | 10 red flags to look for before investing in crypto

    In other news, hackers have stolen digital assets worth around $160 million from crypto trading firm Wintermute, its CEO tweeted on Tuesday, the latest heist to hit a sector long plagued by cybercrime.

    The theft targeted London-based Wintermute's decentralised finance operations, Evgeny Gaevoy said in a tweet. The firm, which provides liquidity across major crypto exchanges and trading platforms, remains solvent after the hack, he added. Read more here.

    As of 7:10 am on September 22, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin15,82,500-2.84%
    Ethereum1,10,111.0-2.26%
    Tether84.72-0.21%
    Cardano38.00000.31%
    Binance Coin22,210.080.25%
    XRP34.48992.04%
    Polkadot542.00-3.59%
    Dogecoin4.8667-2.66%
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 07:46 am
