English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Major crypto trader Wintermute hit by $160 million hack, CEO says

    The theft targeted London-based Wintermute's decentralised finance operations, Evgeny Gaevoy said in a tweet.

    Reuters
    September 20, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

    Hackers have stolen digital assets worth around $160 million from crypto trading firm Wintermute, its CEO tweeted on Tuesday, the latest heist to hit a sector long plagued by cybercrime.

    The theft targeted London-based Wintermute's decentralised finance operations, Evgeny Gaevoy said in a tweet. The firm, which provides liquidity across major crypto exchanges and trading platforms, remains solvent after the hack, he added.

    Decentralised finance platforms and software, which aim to provide crypto-based financial services without traditional gatekeepers such as banks, have been targeted by numerous heists in recent years. The sector is little-regulated and victims of crime rarely have recourse.

    Gaevoy and Wintermute did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Wintermute calls itself "one of the largest players" in global crypto markets. It says it manages "hundreds of millions" in assets and trades more than $5 billion a day.

    Close

    Gaevoy said on Twitter "there will be a disruption in our services today and potentially for next few days," adding that some 90 assets were hacked.

    "If you are a lender to Wintermute, again, we are solvent, but if you feel safer to recall the loan, we can absolutely do that," Gaevoy said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #cryptocurrency #fraud #hacked #Wintermute
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 07:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.