Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 4: Bitcoin in green, MCap increases

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 4 as the global crypto market-cap (MCap) increased 1.26 percent to $941.17 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 17.87 percent over the last 24 hours to $52.54 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.05 billion, which is 7.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $49.28 billion, which is 93.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin traded over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.77 percent, which is a increase of 0.15 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,45,075 0.55% Ethereum 1,11,001 0.54% Tether 85.63 0.55% Cardano 36.499 0.79% Binance Coin 23,934 0.97% XRP 38.35 -0.38% Polkadot 541 -1.83% Dogecoin 5.04 0.07%