English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 4: Bitcoin in green, MCap increases

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.05 billion, which is 7.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 04, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 4 as the global crypto market-cap (MCap) increased 1.26 percent to $941.17 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 17.87 percent over the last 24 hours to $52.54 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.05 billion, which is 7.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $49.28 billion, which is 93.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin traded over Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.77 percent, which is a increase of 0.15 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    As of 7:45 am on October 4, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,45,0750.55%
    Ethereum1,11,0010.54%
    Tether85.630.55%
    Cardano36.4990.79%
    Binance Coin23,9340.97%
    XRP38.35-0.38%
    Polkadot541-1.83%
    Dogecoin5.040.07%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #crypto prices today
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 08:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.