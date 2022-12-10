Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 10: Major cryptos in red; Ether down 2%, Polkadot top laggard

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on December 10 as the global crypto market cap decreased 0.65 percent to $854.00 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $34.13 billion, which makes a 9.32 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.83 billion, which is 5.36 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $31.93 billion, which is 93.55 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.40 lakh and its dominance is currently 38.61 percent, which is an increase of 0.06 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, initiatives to gather data on crypto need to be undertaken quickly before any regulations are formed so that "wrong set of prescriptions" are not issued, a top Indian central banker has said.

Speaking on December 9 at a discussion, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said the entire discussion on crypto had poor foundations when it came to data. Read more here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,40,001 -0.75% Ethereum 1,06,601.1 -2.19% Tether 84.78 -0.51% Cardano 26.5001 -2.21% Binance Coin 24,252.00 -0.2% XRP 32.4190 -2.35 Polkadot 450 -2.8% Dogecoin 8.2498 -2.12%