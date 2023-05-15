English
    Top cryptocurrency prices on May 15: Major crypto in red, Bitcoin over Rs 23 lakh

    The volume of all stable coins is now $21.69 billion, which is 87.95 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    May 15, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST
    Cryptocurrency roundup

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on May 15 as the global crypto market cap increased by 1.44 percent to $1.14 trillion over the previous day.  In the last 24 hours, the market volume increased by 11.67 percent to  $24.66 billion. The total volume in decentralised finance (DeFi) stood at $1.58 billion, which is 6.40 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.38 percent, an increase of 0.05 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    At 8:30 am on May 15, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD88.15   -0.55%
    Bitcoin23,65,000 -0.7%
    Ripple37.2591  -0.92%
    Ethereum1,67,500 -2.04%
    Dogecoin6.7800 -1.31%
    WazirX Token13.50-3.57%

     

    first published: May 15, 2023 08:45 am