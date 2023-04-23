Top cryptocurrency prices on April 23: Major crypto in green, Bitcoin hovers at Rs 24 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 23 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.83 percent to $1.16 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 37.86 percent to $31.34 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.36 billion, which is 7.54 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The volume of all stablecoins is now $27.71 billion, which is 88.42 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Also Read: Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini to open engineering hub in India
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.82 percent, an increase of 0.07 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
Also Read: ClearTax betting big on crypto tax offerings, expects profitability in next 12 months
As of 7:40 am on April 23, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Tether USD
|88.77
|0.45%
|Bitcoin
|24,45,005
|1.64%
|Ripple
|41.1000
|4.57%
|Ethereum
|1,67,990
|2.12%
|Dogecoin
|7.1600
|-0.12%
|WazirX Token
|14.64
|-0.27%