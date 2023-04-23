English
    Top cryptocurrency prices on April 23: Major crypto in green, Bitcoin hovers at Rs 24 lakh

    Moneycontrol News
    April 23, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 23 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.83 percent to $1.16 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 37.86 percent to  $31.34 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.36 billion, which is 7.54 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stablecoins is now $27.71 billion, which is 88.42 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.82 percent, an increase of 0.07 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    As of 7:40 am on April 23, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD88.770.45%
    Bitcoin24,45,0051.64%
    Ripple41.10004.57%
    Ethereum1,67,990 2.12%
    Dogecoin7.1600 -0.12%
    WazirX Token14.64-0.27%

     

    Moneycontrol News
