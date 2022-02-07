Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

International Buzz

Ray Dalio: Bitcoin and Crypto Get 'Too Much Attention'



Ray Dalio, arguably the most famous hedge fund manager in the world, indicated he is not putting too much faith in cryptocurrency as a hedge for anything. In an interview on "The David Rubinstein Show" on Bloomberg, Dalio reiterated that he thinks some governments will outlaw cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin—a point on which he's been proven correct—and implied that its market capitalization is too large. He also lumped the asset class's most fervent proponents in with goldbugs. "So, I think too much attention is spent on crypto," he said. Read more here.

