Top Cryptocurrency News on September 6: Bitcoin above Rs 16 lakh, Bitget surpasses FTX in derivatives trading volume, and more

Can India become a haven for millennial entrepreneurs in the Web3 space?



The Web3 space in India is teeming with young entrepreneurs below the age of 35, with disruptive ideas but are hamstrung by a ‘tricky’ taxation system, limited domain knowledge and security issues. The new taxation regime, which faced a backlash from the crypto industry, remains a problem for Web3 entrepreneurs as well. Most entrepreneurs in this space feel that regulatory clarity in this emerging industry is a big question mark in India and globally. Clear guidelines, better formal reporting practices and VDA-specific tax solutions are necessary to help young founders navigate challenges while they focus on the vision of their company. Take a look

