    Top Cryptocurrency News on September 30: Citadel founder says investors exiting Bitcoin is good for economy, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
    Representative Image: Bitcoin

    [content][quote]Market Buzz[/quote][title]Bitcoin, Ethereum in the green[/title][circularimage]

    Representative Image

    [/circularimage][body]Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 30 as the global crypto market-cap decreased 0.25 percent to $944.01 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 17.22 percent over the last 24 hours to $71.11 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.87 billion, which is 5.45 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $65.29 billion, which is 91.82 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here [/body][/content]

    [content][quote]Big Story[/quote][title]Citadel's Ken Griffin: Investors Leaving Bitcoin, NFTs and Meme Stocks Is Good for Economy[/title][body]Miami-based trading firm Citadel Securities’ founder said in a Wednesday interview with CNBC that government handouts in 2020, in response to the COVID-19 lockdowns, led to investors pumping their cash into “speculative assets” like NFTs, crypto, and meme stocks. Read Full Here [/body][/content]

    [content][quote]Ethereum Updates [/quote][title]ETHW Surges as Binance Launches Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool[/title][body] Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced an Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining service for its users. Binance further announced Thursday that those who take part in the ETHW pool will not be charged a fee until October 29. Mining pools are formed when groups of crypto miners want to share resources to allow other miners to work with them and collectively have a better chance of processing a transaction. Binance gives its users the chance to join pools with a service called Binance Pool. Take a look

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cryptocurrency #NFT
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 09:27 am
