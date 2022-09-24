Last Updated : September 24, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on September 24: The biggest moves in the crypto market, NFTs, and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin and Ether in red
Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 24 as the global crypto market-cap dropped 0.55 percent to $935.68 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume declined 7.86 percent to $81.71 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.22 billion, which is a 5.17 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $74.18 billion, which is 90.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.26 percent, a decrease of 0.01 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here
Big Story
Crypto exchange ZebPay's CEO Avinash Shekhar quits
As the going continues to get tougher for Indian cryptocurrency start-ups, ZebPay Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Avinash Shekhar has decided to move on. This comes a month after Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tarun Jain left the company, multiple sources aware of the matter said. ZebPay is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India. When reached out, the ZebPay team confirmed the development to Moneycontrol, adding that Shekhar will now work on his own start-up, which will be operating in the Web 3.0 and crypto tax compliance space. ZebPay will hold a minority stake in this new start-up. Read details here
Ether Buzz
Ethereum Merge Vastly Increased Stakefish’s Profile, but 25% of Its Employees Are Gone Anyway
On the very day that the Ethereum Merge dramatically elevated the importance of validators in the blockchain’s ecosystem, one of the biggest ones – stakefish – was beset with chaos. More than 25% of its workforce, according to people familiar with the matter, was either laid off or resigned, including two senior departures: Head of Strategy and Operations Jun Soo Kim and Head of Protocols Daniel Hwang. Take a look
NFT Corner
Wafini, A Cardano NFT Marketplace Readies for Seed Sale After Raising 200K in Private Token Round
Wafini is a Web 3.0 community driven decentralized NFT Marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles. Users will be able to mint, list, sell and swap their Non fungible tokens utilizing smart contracts powered by Cardano Blockchain. Wafini recently closed a successful $200,000 private seed round and is set to kick off it’s Seed Sale to early adopters and investors looking to be a part of the Wafini project. The Token Seed Sale will offer early birds the opportunity to acquire $WFI Tokens at a fair bargain before the subsequent public rounds. Read more here