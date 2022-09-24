Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 24: Bitcoin and Ether in red, Dogecoin biggest gainer

Representative Image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 24 as the global crypto market-cap dropped 0.55 percent to $935.68 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume declined 7.86 percent to $81.71 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.22 billion, which is a 5.17 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $74.18 billion, which is 90.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.26 percent, a decrease of 0.01 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

On the very day that the Ethereum Merge dramatically elevated the importance of validators in the blockchain’s ecosystem, one of the biggest ones – stakefish – was beset with chaos.

More than 25% of its workforce, according to people familiar with the matter, was either laid off or resigned, including two senior departures: Head of Strategy and Operations Jun Soo Kim and Head of Protocols Daniel Hwang. Read More

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,00,001 -0.17% Ethereum 1,11,200.0 -0.82% Tether 84.61 -0.34% Cardano 38.8000 -0.94% Binance Coin 23,225.01 1.41% XRP 41.50 1.24% Polkadot 554.00 -2.24% Dogecoin 5.4000 8.4%