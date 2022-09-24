English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 24: Bitcoin and Ether in red, Dogecoin biggest gainer

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.26 percent, a decrease of 0.01 percent over the day

    Moneycontrol News
    September 24, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 24 as the global crypto market-cap dropped 0.55 percent to $935.68 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume declined 7.86 percent to $81.71 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.22 billion, which is a 5.17 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $74.18 billion, which is 90.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.26 percent, a decrease of 0.01 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    On the very day that the Ethereum Merge dramatically elevated the importance of validators in the blockchain’s ecosystem, one of the biggest ones – stakefish – was beset with chaos.

    More than 25% of its workforce, according to people familiar with the matter, was either laid off or resigned, including two senior departures: Head of Strategy and Operations Jun Soo Kim and Head of Protocols Daniel Hwang. Read More

    As of 8:21 am on September 24, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,00,001-0.17%
    Ethereum1,11,200.0-0.82%
    Tether84.61-0.34%
    Cardano38.8000-0.94%
    Binance Coin23,225.011.41%
    XRP41.501.24%
    Polkadot554.00-2.24%
    Dogecoin5.40008.4%
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 08:36 am
