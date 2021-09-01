MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : September 01, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 1: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto bubble and NFTs

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Bitcoin trading at $46,862

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 1. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.08 trillion, a 2.02 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $126.25 billion, which makes a 16.43 percent increase. The volume of all stable coins is now $97.51 billion – 77.24 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $46,862.75 and its dominance is currently 42.29 percent, an increase of 0.88 percent over the day. Read full here.

    Tennis champion Naomi Osaka’s new found interest in cryptocurrencies


    Cryptocurrencies have now caught the attention of tennis superstar Naomi Osaka whose interest was spurred by all the noise around meme currency Dogecoin on her Twitter feed. “I was actually just talking with my agent about cryptocurrencies,” Osaka said in an interview to Bloomberg. “I know that online, everything is getting bigger. I remember reading about Dogecoin … there’s going to be something new and interesting that’s going to pop up.” Read more here.

    Billionaire John Paulson says cryptocurrencies are a bubble, will prove to be worthless


    Cryptocurrencies, despite being considered among the market's hot commodities, have drawn sharp criticism from billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson who described it as a "bubble" that would prove to be "worthless". Paulson, while speaking at an episode of 'Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein' aired on August 30, said there is no intrinsic value attached with cryptocurrencies except for a "limited amount".  The segment is "too volatile", he said, pointing out that Bitcoin went from US$5,000 to US$45,000 within a short period. Read it here.

    After Alexa, be ready to welcome Amitabh Bachchan-themed NFTs


    Megastar and Bollywood's eternal angry young man Amitabh Bachchan is all set to embrace the nascent world of NFTs by launching limited, unique Amitabh Bachchan artworks as non-fungible tokens on BeyondLife.club, which will be developed by Rhiti Entertainment in collaboration with GuardianLink.io. Notably, Bollywood’s Shehanshah is the first Indian film personality to have signed up for this project, which will mark the launch of this platform. Read details here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.