Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 1: Solana rises over 56% in a week

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 1. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.08 trillion, a 2.02 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $126.25 billion, which makes a 16.43 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $97.51 billion – 77.24 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $46,862.75 and its dominance is currently 42.29 percent, an increase of 0.88 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $46,844.57 -0.09% -2.91% $881,524,975,144 $35,172,581,855 750,230 BTC 18,802,887 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,426.22 6.64% 6.93% $402,255,705,277 $27,307,517,403 7,965,513 ETH 117,336,670 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.75 0.59% -0.82% $88,501,194,151 $4,987,568,424 1,811,581,470 ADA 32,145,348,141 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $459.66 1.01% -4.67% $77,313,557,691 $2,336,828,030 5,081,998 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 -0.02% -0.01% $65,507,816,263 $86,197,444,334 86,174,758,019 USDT 65,490,575,253 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.18 5.57% 1.23% $54,694,817,941 $5,840,765,469 4,970,176,205 XRP 46,542,338,341 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.28 1.33% -6.08% $36,223,834,043 $1,740,289,137 6,297,783,454 DOGE 131,087,333,601 DOGE 8 Solana SOL $110.86 -1.67% 55.94% $32,268,688,770 $7,598,920,338 68,547,647 SOL 291,086,444 SOL 9 Polkadot DOT $30.98 18.41% 19.78% $30,595,998,526 $5,543,851,299 178,944,736 DOT 987,579,315 DOT 10 USD Coin USDC $1 -0.03% -0.01% $27,402,934,641 $3,286,871,707 3,286,942,295 USDC 27,403,523,143 USDC

As off 7.38 am on September 1, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):