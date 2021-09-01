MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 1: Solana rises over 56% in a week

Bitcoin's price is currently $46,862.75 and its dominance is currently 42.29 percent, an increase of 0.88 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 1. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.08 trillion, a 2.02 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $126.25 billion, which makes a 16.43 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $97.51 billion – 77.24 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $46,862.75 and its dominance is currently 42.29 percent, an increase of 0.88 percent over the day.

As off 7.38 am on September 1, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$46,844.57-0.09%-2.91%$881,524,975,144$35,172,581,855 750,230 BTC18,802,887 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,426.226.64%6.93%$402,255,705,277$27,307,517,403 7,965,513 ETH117,336,670 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.750.59%-0.82%$88,501,194,151$4,987,568,424 1,811,581,470 ADA32,145,348,141 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$459.661.01%-4.67%$77,313,557,691$2,336,828,030 5,081,998 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.00-0.02%-0.01%$65,507,816,263$86,197,444,334 86,174,758,019 USDT65,490,575,253 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.185.57%1.23%$54,694,817,941$5,840,765,469 4,970,176,205 XRP46,542,338,341 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.281.33%-6.08%$36,223,834,043$1,740,289,137 6,297,783,454 DOGE131,087,333,601 DOGE
8Solana SOL$110.86-1.67%55.94%$32,268,688,770$7,598,920,338 68,547,647 SOL291,086,444 SOL
9Polkadot DOT$30.9818.41%19.78%$30,595,998,526$5,543,851,299 178,944,736 DOT987,579,315 DOT
10USD Coin USDC$1-0.03%-0.01%$27,402,934,641$3,286,871,707 3,286,942,295 USDC27,403,523,143 USDC
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 1, 2021 07:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.