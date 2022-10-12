Top Cryptocurrency News on October 12: Bitcoin trades at Rs 16.25 lakh, G20 to review OECD's crypto framework and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin trades over Rs 16 lakh



Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 12 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.20 percent to $918.72 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped 8.21 percent to $49.50 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.14 billion, which is 6.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $46.85 billion, which is 94.65 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.77 percent, which is an increase of 0.01 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap. Read here

