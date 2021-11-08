MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : November 08, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on November 08: Major stories on Bitcoin, investment & Amitabh Bachchan's NFTs

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading above Rs 51 lakh

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be mostly in green on November 8. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 210.87 lakh crores, a 3.37 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 7,02,549 billion, which makes a 1.31 percent decrease. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 51,99,000 and its dominance is currently 43.36 percent, an increase of 0.83 percent over the day. Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu tops the WazirX exchange in terms of volume with Bitcoin and Helium trailing behind on second and third respectively. Read full here.

  • Big Story

    Amitabh Bachchan's exclusive NFT collection auctioned for over Rs 7 crore


    Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT collection has beaten all records of such bids in India, proving to be the most successful so far. Bachchan's NFT collections of 'Madhushala', autographed posters and collectibles, have received $9,66,000 (about Rs 7.18 crore) in an auction organised by BeyondLife.club. Madhushala is a collection of poems by Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan that the actor has recorded in his own voice. The highest bidder for this NFT will avail a meet-and-greet session with Big B, a statement said. Read details here.

  • Invest

    Why Nilesh Shah, CEO, Kotak Mahindra mutual fund advises investors to focus more on the green zone of the stock market


    It’s not enough that you invest in equity markets, says veteran fund manager Nilesh Shah. The quality of holdings and the amount of time you are willing to give to your portfolio is also important. Confused about whether or not to invest in crypto, or stressed about how to navigate in these euphoric, bullish markets? And if none of this, just simply want to brighten your portfolio with the diyas of prudent financial principles? Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management has some amazing personal finance insights for everyone. Take a look.

  • Analysis

    In Charts: Growth of the crypto-tech market in India


    The crypto-tech industry in India grew 39 percent over the past five years to $74.2 million in FY21, according to a report by the National Association of Software and Services Companies in association with WazirX. Further, India’s crypto-tech market is expected to grow to $241 million by 2030, potentially creating 877,000 jobs by then, according to a Nasscom report. Read more here.

