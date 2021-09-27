MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

In Charts: Growth of the crypto-tech market in India

India’s crypto-tech market is expected to grow to $241 million by 2030, potentially creating 877,000 jobs by then, according to a Nasscom report.

September 27, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)


The crypto-tech industry in India grew 39 percent over the past five years to $74.2 million in FY21, according to a report by the National Association of Software and Services Companies in association with WazirX released on September 24.

“Crypto-tech is essentially a technology secured by cryptography, which enables exchange of data and facilitates transactions which are duplicated and distributed across the entire network of computer systems on the blockchain,” the report stated.

Retail investors in India have invested $6.6 billion in crypto assets, which is estimated to increase to $15.6 billion by 2030.

Decoded: The excitement of young India despite govt's crypto hesitation

“The crypto industry in India can potentially create an economic value-addition of $184 billion in the form of investments and cost savings,” Nasscom said.

Close

Related stories

The size of the crypto-tech market in India is expected to reach $241 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14 percent, with the potential of creating 877,000 jobs by then.


03_crypto

The crypto-tech ecosystem is developing quickly with more than 230 startups mushrooming and almost $270 million invested in Indian blockchain and crypto startups till 2021. About 1.8 percent of India’s adult population has invested in crypto until 2021, a growth of 2.2x over a year.
Globally, the crypto industry is expected to hit $2.3 billion by 2026 and cross $1.6 billion this year. Currently, 3.9 percent of the world’s population owns cryptocurrency, with Bitcoin being the fifth-largest currency by market cap.
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Ethereum #Technology
first published: Sep 27, 2021 05:36 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.