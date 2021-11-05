MARKET NEWS

English
Amitabh Bachchan's exclusive NFT collection auctioned for over Rs 7 crore

Bachchan's NFT collections of 'Madhushala', autographed posters and collectibles, have received USD 9,66,000 (about Rs 7.18 crore) in an auction organised by Beyond life.Club.

Moneycontrol News
November 05, 2021 / 06:50 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s non fungible token (NFT) collection has beaten all records of NFT bids in India, proving to be the most successful so far.

Bachchan's NFT collections of 'Madhushala', autographed posters and collectibles, have received USD 9,66,000 (about Rs 7.18 crore) in an auction organised by BeyondLife.club. The auction opened on November 1 and closed on November 4.

Madhushala is a collection of poems by Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan that the actor has recorded in his own voice.

An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger called a blockchain that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

The most successful during the auction was the 'Madhushala' NFT collection - Amitabh Bachchan's father's poem - recorded in the superstar's own voice that crossed a total of USD 7,56,000 (about Rs 5.5 crore) worth of bids for the entire collection, a statement said. The highest bidder for this NFT will avail a meet-and-greet session with Big B, it added.

In August, BeyondLife.club, a venture between Rhiti Entertainment and GuardianLink.io, had announced that Bachchan will roll out his NFT (non-fungible token) collection on the platform.

"In this world of digitisation, NFTs have opened a new realm of opportunities to engage with my fans even more than before. The successful auction of my NFTs, some of the most treasured and personal moments of my life and career were so well received and invested in by my supporters," Bachchan was quoted as saying in a report by PTI.

"This indeed was a very proud moment for me and also paves way for my industry folks too to come on board and engage with their fans with this new age technology," he further said.

He added that the company is setting up launch schedules, partnering with international artists and brands to bring their NFTs the same kind of momentum as well as launching a range of utility for their collectors, including Metaverses and unlockable content.

"We are moving aggressively to launch the most unique NFT game the NFT community has ever seen. While we are definitely catering to these elements, which are what the NFT community wants now, in our roadmap we see everything becoming NFTs where the collectibles and consumables will give way to more tangible utilitarian use cases," he said.

With PTI inputs
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amitabh Bachchan #Madhushala #NFT
first published: Nov 5, 2021 06:50 pm

