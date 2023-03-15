Top cryptocurrency news on March 15: Binance UK suspends deposits & withdrawals, DCG looks for new banking partners, SVB investigation & more

Crypto Rules

SEC gone rogue and completely out of control, Says Andreessen Horowitz Executive



At the Futures Industry Association conference, the crypto industry expressed its frustration with regulators' inability to provide an adequate regulatory framework for the emerging asset class. Recent enforcement actions by regulators, including the SEC, are viewed by many industry players as a hostile attack on crypto and US innovation. During the conference, Brian Quintenz, Head of Policy at Andreessen Horowitz and a former Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner, criticized the SEC, claiming that it had gone rogue and was "completely out of control." In a recent lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General against KuCoin, it was alleged that Ethereum was an unregistered security. If this is true, the SEC would have oversight of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Read more here

